    Brunvoll propulsion chosen for ESVAGT's growing fleet of SOVs

    Once completed, the new vessel will enter operation for Vestas on the Hollandse Kust West VI wind farm in the North Sea

    Brunvoll has once again been chosen as supplier of the propulsion and manoeuvring system for one of ESVAGT’s new service operation vessels (SOV). This will be the fourth ESVAGT vessel currently undergoing construction. The vessel is designed by HAV Design and will be built at Cemre Shipyard.

    “Brunvoll has once again been chosen as propulsion system supplier for ESVAGT’s newest SOV-order. Quality, efficiency, and service, in addition to timely delivery and cooperation, are all vital factors for selection of essential equipment for ESVAGT’s vessels." says Kristian Ole Jakobsen, Deputy CEO at ESVAGT A/S.

    ESVAGT’s new SOV will be controlled by Brunvoll’s propulsion and thruster control system, BruCon PTC. The vessel will be outfitted with two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster.

    Once completed, the new vessel will enter operation for Vestas on the Hollandse Kust West VI wind farm in the North Sea. The wind farm will feature 54 wind turbines and can deliver 760 MW. The vessel with the designation, HAV 830 L, will be 63,3 meters long and provide accommodation for a crew of 54.

    “We are proud and humble for another contract with HAV and ESVAGT. Several years of cooperation with these highly professional partners has benefited Brunvoll as a supplier of complex propulsion and manoeuvring systems”, says Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.

    About ESVAGT
    ESVAGT is a Danish shipowner and operator specializing in offshore wind and oil & gas industries. ESVAGT has a fleet of over 40 vessels, primarily Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels(ERRVs) and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs).

    About HAV Design ‍
    HAV Design is a Norwegian ship designer specialized in designing vessels for the energy, transportation, and seafood sectors. HAV Design is a part of HAV Group which also has subsidiary companies working with hydrogen-based energy systems, water treatment systems and control systems.

    About Cemre Shipyard
    Cemre Shipyard is a Turkish shipbuilder established in 2005. Cemre builds fishing, offshore and passenger vessels, and is one of the top exporters in Turkey. Cemre employs around 5.000 persons and mainly delivers vessels to the western part of Europe.

2024 March 18

