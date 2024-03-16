  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 16 14:17

    GONDAN Shipbuilders hosts launching ceremony for Edda Wind's CSOV C503

    CSOV prepared for emission free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system

    Edda Wind says that on the 12th of March Commissioning Service Operation vessel (CSOV) C503 was launched at GONDAN Shipbuilders in Spain. The vessel is a purpose built CSOV prepared for emission free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept.

    The vessel will perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. The vessel is 88,3 m in length and can accommodate 120 persons.

    “To observe the fifth of six sister vessels successfully launched is again an important milestone and a great achievement for Gondan and Edda Wind”, says CEO of Edda Wind, Kenneth Walland.

    Photo credit: Edda Wind

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 16

16:24 The Netherlands selects Naval Group for its submarine replacement program
15:41 Equinor exercises options to extend four-year drilling contracts
14:17 GONDAN Shipbuilders hosts launching ceremony for Edda Wind's CSOV C503
13:47 Van Oord, Van Aalsburg partner to further develop circular fascine mattresses
12:13 Snam wins "A" raing in CDP's Suppliers Engagement Rating for efforts against climate change
10:54 ULSTEIN unveils new subsea vessel for offshore energy tasks

2024 March 15

18:07 DNV gives nod to Friede & Goldman BargeRack solution
18:02 New partnership enables faster offshore wind installations in the U.S.
17:53 First production line at ‘World’s Largest Monopile Factory’ to go live in July
17:21 Brunvoll DP2 upgrades for more Mokster vessels
16:55 CMA CGM to suspend its calls at Port au Prince, Haiti
16:03 GEFO's LNG DF chemical tanker Tosca gets Green Award
15:19 CEVA Logistics develops new vehicle logistics business at the Port of Dunkirk
14:11 MPA: SaR operation continues for a missing crew member of the Liberia-flagged UTOPIA
13:07 To develop the Far East it makes sense to build a new shipyard in the country’s eastern regions, President Putin said
12:48 World’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in a dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore
11:39 COSCO Shipping calls Port of Genoa, Italy with 20,000 TEU vessels on regular basis
10:03 DMC contracted to supply rudder systems for the world’s largest PCTCs

2024 March 14

18:04 Shearwater awarded seismic survey for UK carbon capture and storage project
17:15 UAE, world leaders discuss maritime corridor for aid to Gaza
16:05 Marine fuel sales at Singapore drop to a three-month low in February
15:43 World Shipping Council selects NCB for liner shipping Cargo Safety Program
15:00 ZIM reports results for 2023
14:57 DP World announces 2023 results
14:29 HaiSea unveils new operations facility for the world’s greenest tugboat fleet
13:44 DEME awards KENC with engineering and fabrication scope on multiple offshore wind installation projects
13:25 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 11, 2024
12:43 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to support optimised low-emission operations for two P&O Ferries vessels
11:35 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes up by 0.5% to 11.9 million TEU in 2023
10:51 NYK and Astomos Energy christen new dual-fuel LPG carrier
10:25 Port of Long Beach container volume up 24.1% to 674,723 TEUs in Feb 2024

2024 March 13

18:02 Lebanese, French officials float a plan to rebuild Beirut port nearly 4 years after huge explosion
17:23 Ascenz Marorka obtains type approval for cyber-security from Bureau Veritas for its digital solutions
16:58 USDOT announces $500 mln for ports available through the Port Infrastructure Development Program
15:44 RINA wins contract to create global investment plan for cruise sector
15:23 Hede International Shipping enters the Transpacific container trade
14:43 Concordia Damen wins contract to deliver a CDS2410 River Pusher to Transporte Fluviales Frey Bentos
14:13 CMA CGM Group launches its first loyalty program SEA REWARD
13:13 Cargill posts results of the six-month test period of the world’s first wind-powered ocean vessel
12:24 Rotterdam's Gate Terminal sees need for more LNG bunkering capacity at Rotterdam
11:58 MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier CERULEAN ACE
11:24 Panama Canal announces increase in daily slots at Panamax locks
10:25 thyssenkrupp Veerhaven plans the climate-friendly pusher tug

2024 March 12

18:04 Cosco Shipping installs Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System on PCTC Cosco Tengfei
17:30 LR issues Project Certificate for CrossWind Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm
17:16 The shipping industry to need €3.7 trillion by 2050 to move towards a zero-pollution era
16:25 China Classification Society and MAN ES sign dual-fuel methanol engine agreement
15:50 Suez Canal trade cut by 50 percent in Jan-Feb 2024
15:14 MOL and Rio Tinto sign Partnership Agreement for further collaboration including decarbonization of maritime transportation
14:45 Zhoushan Xinya shipyard starts work to retrofit four container ships with methanol dual-fuel engines for Maersk
14:26 Hyundai Mipo completes South Korea’s first autonomous vessel
13:56 Port of Tallinn is looking for cooperation partners to develop the vacant areas in Muuga Harbour
12:21 Hanwha Ocean orders compressors for LNG carriers
11:41 Top 10 bunker companies see small decline in sales in 2023
11:11 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 688 bln-won order for 4 oil tankers
10:42 HD Hyundai signs an agreement with Naver for digital transformation
10:17 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 1.51% in February 2024
09:46 Сargo volumes in German ports down by 4.1% to 267.8 million tonnes in 2023

2024 March 11

18:02 Air Liquide and Vopak sign MoU to collaborate on infrastructure for ammonia import
17:04 Mawani launches the Port Community System
16:47 Hafnia celebrates delivery of fourth dual-fuel LNG ship
16:25 3M and HD Hyundai KSOE to collaborate on joint research project to help insulate liquid hydrogen storage tanks
15:52 Worley wins service contracts for Shell’s Holland hydrogen project
15:25 New report identifies 10 technology innovations that are key to unlocking 80% UK tidal energy cost reduction
14:45 World's first long-range wind conditions measurement device installed on a RORO vessel begins demonstration experiment
14:25 Port of Vancouver expects record breaking cruise season in 2024
13:12 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Smart Ship © Hub
12:42 Yang Ming to incorporate biofuel into its annual fuel consumption
11:59 Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system secures the first MoU with a Korean shipyard
11:21 OceanSTAR’s new FSO design receives Bureau Veritas Basic Design Assessment statement