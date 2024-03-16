2024 March 16 14:17

GONDAN Shipbuilders hosts launching ceremony for Edda Wind's CSOV C503

CSOV prepared for emission free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system



Edda Wind says that on the 12th of March Commissioning Service Operation vessel (CSOV) C503 was launched at GONDAN Shipbuilders in Spain. The vessel is a purpose built CSOV prepared for emission free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept.



The vessel will perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. The vessel is 88,3 m in length and can accommodate 120 persons.



“To observe the fifth of six sister vessels successfully launched is again an important milestone and a great achievement for Gondan and Edda Wind”, says CEO of Edda Wind, Kenneth Walland.