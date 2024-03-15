2024 March 15 18:07

DNV gives nod to Friede & Goldman BargeRack solution

The Jones Act-compliant solution enables the direct lifting of wind turbine components from a fixed deck directly to the foundation



The US engineering and naval architecture company, Friede & Goldman, has received the Approval in Principle (AiP) by DNV GL Noble Denton Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) for its offshore wind BargeRack solution, Offshore Energy reported.



BargeRack is a solution designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of feedering offshore wind turbines, said Friede & Goldman.



The Jones Act-compliant solution enables the direct lifting of wind turbine components from a fixed deck directly to the foundation, eliminating redundant handling and streamlining installation processes.



BargeRack features a side-mounted configuration with an integrated deck skidding system, optimising space utilisation.



The solution is engineered to accommodate most existing barges without major modifications, allowing for a broad retrofit application across the global wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) fleet, according to the company.



“We are excited to receive the DNV Marine Warranty Approval for our innovative BargeRack solution,” said Todd Allen, Director – Renewables at Friede & Goldman.



“The BargeRack’s innovative design and its ability to be installed on the existing worldwide WTIV fleet is as a true game-changer for the U.S. offshore wind industry. Now WTIVs working together with the U.S. tug and barge fleets can build U.S. offshore wind faster, safer, and more cost effective than ever.”



The US company’s BargeRack WTIV design was granted AiP by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) at the beginning of 2022.