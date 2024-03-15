2024 March 15 16:55

CMA CGM to suspend its calls at Port au Prince, Haiti

CMA CGM says that given the worsening security situation prevailing in Port au Prince city, Haiti, the shipping group has decided to only call at the Lafito terminal until further notice.



Therefore, CMA CGM will accept bookings only to the Lafito terminal for the time being. Port Lafito remains an effective alternative for your shipments to and from Haiti.



Located 20km from Port au Prince, Lafito remains served by our weekly service CAGEMA 2, operated with CMA CGM-owned vessels.



For the northern part of Haiti, CMA CGM will continue calling at Cap Haitien as usual.