2024 March 15 17:21

Brunvoll DP2 upgrades for more Mokster vessels

After having performed a successful upgrade to BruCon DP2 for the vessel Stril Mar in January, Simon Møkster Shipping and Brunvoll have signed contracts for upgrade of two more vessels: Stril Mermaid and Stril Mariner, the Company said in its news release.



"We look forward to further developing our relationship with Brunvoll. For our part, it is important to have a skilled supply chain to ensure the smooth operation of our vessels. We are committed to ensuring that the cluster and the maritime environment is complete, and the supplier network is a significant part of this," says Anne Jorunn Møkster, CEO of Simon Møkster Shipping.



In addition to replacing the existing DP2 systems for the two vessels, Brunvoll will also replace the current propulsion and thruster control systems, as well as the independent joystick system. The systems will be replaced with Brunvoll's BruCon DP2, BruCon PTC (Propulsion & Thruster Control), and BruCon JS.



The upgrade on StrilMar, which was carried out in January, was the first delivery of BruCon DP2,and installation, testing, and approval were completed within the timeframe.Feedback from the crew onboard has also been positive.



"We are pleased with the strong relationship we have with Simon Møkster Shipping, including the DP2 upgrade for Stril Mar, and look forward to getting started with the next vessels. This time with more Brunvoll products included," says Jim Varmedal, Sales Manager for Retrofit at Brunvoll.



When the next two vessels dock, Brunvoll will deliver and install BruCon DP2, BruCon JS, and BruCon PTC systems. This will ensure even better coordination and dynamics from multiple control positions on the bridge down to the manoeuvring units below the water surface.



Dynamic positioning (DP) is using a computer-controlled system to automatically maintain a vessel's position and/or heading by using its own propellers and thrusters. Position reference sensors, combined with wind sensors, motion sensors and gyrocompasses, provide information to the computer pertaining to the vessel's position and the magnitude and direction of environmental forces affecting its position.



A DP2 system will through redundancy be able to manage a worst-case scenario system failure, by redistributing power and actuators and still maintain vessel position.