COSCO Shipping calls Port of Genoa, Italy with 20,000 TEU vessels on regular basis
Genoa calls for 20,000 TEU vessels
Genoa, Italy, 14.03.2024 – Special appearances are in the DNA of the "COSCO SHIPPING Aries": On its maiden voyage in 2018, the ultra-large container vessel already became the first 20,000 TEU class ship from China to call HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) in Hamburg, Germany.
Next week, in the morning of 19th March, it’s one of those special moments for “COSCO SHIPPING Aries” again: Captain Wang Chunsheng and his crew will be the first to sail the 400-metre-long giant into the Port of Genoa, Italy’s largest port in containerized direct traffic.
By operating “COSCO SHIPPING Aries”, three other ultra-large container vessels, and four vessels of different sizes on its Asia-Mediterranean Service (AEM1), COSCO SHIPPING has become the first shipping company to call the Port of Genoa with 20,000 TEU vessels on a regular basis.
China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited (COSCO SHIPPING Group or the Group) is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping). As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.02 million TEU, ranking the third in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (437 vessels / 45.14 million DWT), tanker fleet (228 vessels / 29.18 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (175 vessels / 5.78 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.
COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH is the regional management company of the China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation in the European Region. The predecessor of this company, formerly known as 'COSCO Europe GmbH', was the representative office of COSCO in Hamburg and registered and founded on February 15th, 1989, by the original COSCO Group in Hamburg, Germany. It was the first regional management company set up overseas by the COSCO Group.