2024 March 13 14:43

Concordia Damen wins contract to deliver a CDS2410 River Pusher to Transporte Fluviales Frey Bentos

Uruguayan shipowner and operator TFF has contracted Dutch inland shipping construction yard Concordia Damen to build a CDS2410 Shallow Draft River Pusher (2.500 HP) to expand its fleet of pushboats, according to the company's release.

TFF will use the pusher for transporting cellulose pulp from Fray Bentos to the port of Nueva Palmira. Concordia Damen has thoroughly researched the river characteristics in the region in relation to the desired operational profile of the vessel. Based on this its engineers designed the most efficient pusher considering local conditions. This resulted in a proven low draft push boat design. The 2.500 HP river pusher is a further development of these earlier pushers. The pushboat measures 24 x 10 m. Two C32 CAT engines generate a power of 894 BkW at 1800 RPM each.

Concordia Damen's core business is to design and build inland vessels with an innovative and cost-effective profile, primarily for customers in Western Europe and South America. Concordia Damen has delivered more than 250 vessels with different specifications to ship owners in both the Netherlands and globally.