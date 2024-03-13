2024 March 13 11:58

MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier CERULEAN ACE

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that on March 13, the LNG-fueled car carrier CERULEAN ACE, was delivered at the Onishi Shipyard of Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd. The vessel will transport cars, including those produced by Mazda Motor Corporation.

MOL has decided to operate 14 new LNG-fueled car carriers and the CERULEAN ACE is the first of 11 to be built in Japan under the “BLUE” series. The use of LNG fuel reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by about 25-30%, sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by about 98%, and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by about 85% compared to comparable vessels using conventional fuel oil.