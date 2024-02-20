2024 February 20 17:40

AIDA Cruises launches the largest modernization program in its fleet

With AIDA Evolution, AIDA Cruises has launched the largest modernization program in its fleet. It is the most extensive in the company's history. The first phase of the program will be a major overhaul of the Sphinx ships AIDAdiva, AIDAbella and AIDAluna in 2025 and 2026. The focus will be on a new interior design of the ships. In addition, technical equipment and systems will be updated.

As part of its decarbonization strategy, AIDA Cruises has been investing in a future-proof and sustainable cruise market for many years and is putting innovative solutions into practice. As early as 2004, when the first Sphinx-class ship was ordered, the company considered the use of shore power in ports to reduce local emissions. In recent years, AIDA Cruises has not only invested billions of euros in state-of-the-art propulsion and environmental technology for its new ships, but has also continuously implemented a wide range of efficiency measures in ship operation and retrofitted new technologies on the ships of its existing fleet. As part of the upcoming shipyard overhauls, further investments are planned, including measures to reduce fuel consumption, increase energy efficiency and conserve resources. As part of Carnival Corporation & plc's family of cruise brands, the company has set a goal to reduce its carbon intensity by 20 percent by 2026 compared to 2019.



The ships in the Sphinx series were commissioned between 2007 and 2013. AIDAdiva will be the first ship to be modernized during her six-week dry dock overhaul in spring 2025. AIDAbella and AIDAluna will follow in fall 2025 and spring 2026, respectively.