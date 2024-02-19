2024 February 19 13:22

Austal and Gotlandsbolaget sign MOU to construct a gas turbine powered high speed catamaran

Austal Limited and Gotlandsbolaget of Sweden have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a construction contract for the ‘Gotland Horizon X’ catamaran concept, first announced in April 2023, according to the company's release.

‘Gotland Horizon X’ is a high-speed aluminium catamaran that will utilise gas turbines in a combined cycle to transport up to 1,450 passengers, cargo and vehicles between the Swedish mainland and the island of Gotland.

Under the terms of the MOU and proposed construction contract, the high-speed catamaran will be designed by Austal and constructed at the Austal Philippines shipyard.

Going forward, Austal will utilise Austal’s proprietary DeepMorpher AI technology to further develop and finalise an energy efficient hull that minimises energy requirements and optimises seakeeping.



The introduction of this multi fuel low emission powered catamaran is a vital component in achieving Gotlandsbolaget’s goal of climate-neutral crossings between Gotland and the mainland by 2045, at the latest.