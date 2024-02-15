2024 February 15 17:36

Van Oord wins contract for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland

Van Oord has secured a significant contract for the construction of the Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea's Polish area, according to the company's release. Developed by Ørsted and PGE, the project marks Poland's largest-ever renewable energy initiative, boasting a production capacity of 1.5 GW, enough to power approximately 2.4 million Polish households with green energy.

Van Oord's scope involves the transportation and installation of 111 extended monopiles, with 107 serving as foundations for wind turbines and the remaining 4 for offshore substations. The company will utilize its offshore installation vessel Aeolus and heavy-lift installation vessel Svanen for the project. The Svanen, undergoing a significant upgrade, will feature an extended gantry crane, enhancing its lifting capacity and making it one of the world's largest floating heavy-lift installation vessels.

The Baltica 2 project will employ extended monopiles, streamlining installation processes and enhancing safety. Van Oord's flexible fallpipe vessel Nordnes will facilitate the precise and efficient installation of rock at all foundation locations.



