WSC looks into imposing additional charges on the global shipping companies
The fees are intended for financing huge shipping lines introducing “green” energy
The amount of the fee will vary depending on the CO2 emissions of a particular company's fleet. Shipowners whose ships' emissions are below the established standard, on the contrary, will receive bonuses from the funds collected, Vice-President Brian Wood-Thomas, WSC, Ocean Carriers, said.
In order to determine the level of emissions, it is planned that shipowners will be required to provide relevant information about the operation of their fleet to a single database. The entire process must be controlled by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
This is the "lowest cost" method proposed for the shipping industry to achieve the IMO's goals to curb shipping emissions to net zero "by or around 2050", the WSC said.
The idea has already been supported by Hapag-Lloyd and ONE, whose representatives attended the briefing and supported the proposed scheme.