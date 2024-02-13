Cargo volume of Russian seaports in January down 6.2% to 71 million tonnes
Only the seaports of the Caspian basin demonstrated monthly growth
Handling of dry bulk cargo fell 5.8% to 32.8 million tonnes, liquid bulk – by 6.5% to 38.2 million tonnes.
Throughput at the Arctic basin seaports decreased by 5.4% reaching 7.8 million tonnes, including 2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-13.8%) and 5.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.1%).
Handling of cargo at the Baltic seaports was down 4.3% to 21.6 million tonnes, including 11.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-17.0%). Dry bulk cargo, on the contrary increased by 17.7% to 9.7 million tonnes.
Cargo throughput at he sea ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin declined by 7.1% in January reaching 24 million tonnes. The monthly volume included 10.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-13.8%) and 13.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.9%).
Cargo volume of the seaports of the Caspian Basin rose 1.6 times to 0.7 million tonnes, including 0.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (a two-fold growth) and 0.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%).
Handling of cargo at the sea ports of the Far Eastern basin decreased by 9.1% to 16.9 million tonnes, including 10 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-14.5%). Liquid bulk volume totaled 6.9 million tonnes in January, which is a 0.2-percent gain.