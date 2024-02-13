  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 13 09:36

    Cargo volume of Russian seaports in January down 6.2% to 71 million tonnes

    Only the seaports of the Caspian basin demonstrated monthly growth

    Photo credit: Rosmorrechflot Telegram Messenger channel
    Freight traffic in Russian seaports dropped by 6.2% on the same month of 2023 reaching 71 million tonnes, Rosmorrechflot said.

    Handling of dry bulk cargo fell 5.8% to 32.8 million tonnes, liquid bulk – by 6.5% to 38.2 million tonnes.

    Throughput at the Arctic basin seaports decreased by 5.4% reaching 7.8 million tonnes, including 2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-13.8%) and 5.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.1%).

    Handling of cargo at the Baltic seaports was down 4.3% to 21.6 million tonnes, including 11.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-17.0%). Dry bulk cargo, on the contrary increased by 17.7% to 9.7 million tonnes.

    Cargo throughput at he sea ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin declined by 7.1% in January reaching 24 million tonnes. The monthly volume included 10.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-13.8%) and 13.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.9%).

    Cargo volume of the seaports of the Caspian Basin rose 1.6 times to 0.7 million tonnes, including 0.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (a two-fold growth) and 0.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%).

    Handling of cargo at the sea ports of the Far Eastern basin decreased by 9.1% to 16.9 million tonnes, including 10 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-14.5%). Liquid bulk volume totaled 6.9 million tonnes in January, which is a 0.2-percent gain.

Другие новости по темам: cargo throughput  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 13

18:07 Survitec enhances dry chemical powder system to safeguard ships powered by alternative fuels
17:42 Frenzy in bulk carrier deals as Greek and Chinese owners vie for Newcastlemaxes
17:26 HD Korea Shipbuilding scraps $313 mln deal for two liners
16:49 Iranian ports expand capacity to 290 mln tons
16:24 Europe Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers' protests
15:44 EWE and GASCADE partner to develop hydrogen infrastructure
15:14 HAV Hydrogen secures funding for prototype of Zero Emission Pod
14:43 Ocean Power Technologies secures $1.25 mln in orders for advanced WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles
14:23 23 methanol-powered ships ordered since the start of 2024
13:43 Sangomar FPSO arrives in Senegal
13:22 ABL successfully completes installation of German subsea pipeline project
12:51 SCZONE hosts European Commission delegation and EU Ambassador for cooperation talks
12:01 Japanese consortium forms to develop eco-friendly VLCC design concepts
11:37 Cavotec secures USD 5.7 mln shore power retrofit order from European shipping line
11:23 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Asia to North Europe
10:41 DP World Marine Services launches new Colombia-Panama route
10:16 Reach Subsea boosts project capacity with charter agreements
09:47 BAR Technologies and Nervion form partnership to market, produce, and deliver wing sail design
09:36 Cargo volume of Russian seaports in January down 6.2% to 71 million tonnes

2024 February 12

18:02 Altera Infrastructure awards DOF Group contract for FPSO and FSO installation
17:41 Belgium and SCZONE forge partnership for natural hydrogen green fuel projects
17:23 RINA leads EU joint industry project to scale up offshore solar technology
16:58 Aker Solutions awarded FEED for Celsio’s CCS Terminal at the port of Oslo
16:24 Euronav concludes acquisition of CMB.TECH
15:37 IRISL signs contracts worth $86 mln for 10 vessels
15:13 Port of Antwerp-Bruges increases the bollard capacity
14:21 2020 Bulkers announces sale of two Newcastlemax vessels
13:48 Shipping Corp of India sees earnings decline amid privatization plans
12:31 Trinidad and Tobago mulls disaster declaration after vessel oil spill
12:02 Belarus plans to acquire port infrastructure in Russia within 2-3 years
11:39 Moratti family agrees to sell 35% stake in Saras to Vitol
11:23 Borr Drilling Limited announced new contract commitments for three of its premium jack-up rigs
10:57 Gasum to manage Wasaline’s EUA portfolio
09:59 QatarEnergy selects Nakilat to own and operate up to 25 conventional LNG vessels

2024 February 11

16:08 Bollard capacity at Noordzee Terminal increased from 150 to 2x250 tonnes
15:39 Gulf biopolymers industries to produce biodegradable PLA in KEZAD
14:50 Sapem: Full acquittal of Saipem Contracting Algérie S.p.A. in the criminal proceedings related to the GK3 project
12:06 Irish Floating Wind and Wave Energy Test Site seeking floating LiDAR services
10:13 Gasum starts an expansion project at Riihimäki biogas plant

2024 February 10

15:17 Eidesvik Offshore announces contract extension for its supply vessel Viking Lady
14:48 Diamond Offshore announces new floater commitments
13:35 Gloucester Docks dredging project enters final stages
11:12 Snam publishes new Sustainable Finance Framework

2024 February 9

18:07 Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners explores large-scale hydrogen production in Oygarden's Energy Park
17:47 Minister of Maritime and Island Policy of Greece: Greece leads in shipping decarbonization
17:24 EET Hydrogen advances toward low carbon hydrogen plant development in Ellesmere
16:59 Panoro Energy delays Equatorial Guinea drilling campaign due to safety concerns
16:23 Minesto's Dragon 12 successfully powers grid in the Faroe Islands
15:58 European Ports Alliance excludes Piraeus due to Cosco owneship
14:41 LDA and Norsepower join forces in shipping large Airbus aircraft components
14:20 Furetank orders another two Vinga vessels
13:50 Seaspan completes ‘Prototype Block’ for Canadian Coast Guard’s future Polar Icebreaker
13:27 Maersk pilots Shanghai as new global gateway for LCL shipments
12:01 Port Houston welcomes new service ZIM Shipping Company’s Gulf Toucan calls
11:37 Maersk becomes first to have climate targets validated by SBTi under the new Maritime Guidance
11:13 LR launches Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre in Athens
10:41 CMA CGM to enhance its MEDCARIBE service
10:00 Sea-Intelligence notes the modest capacity change in Red Sea crisis
09:38 DNV updates standard used for marine operations for offshore wind, subsea cables and oil and gas assets

2024 February 8

18:07 Molgas enters French LNG bunker market
17:34 Restrictions in the Panama Canal could cut 4,000 annual transits
17:12 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding
16:58 Mabanaft conducts scoping meeting for the construction of its planned ammonia import terminal in Hamburg
16:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2024
16:47 RZD expands capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline haul to the Strait of Tartary ports
16:16 Wartsila to deliver ammonia fuel system for two EXMAR Medium size gas carriers
15:56 ABP unveils Masterplan for decarbonised growth at the Port of Newport
15:35 Marine insurers continue to support trade in the Red Sea and Black Sea, says IUMI
14:24 Smyril Line has signed contracts for two modern and environmentally friendly RoRo cargo ships
13:54 New zero-emission hydrogen-powered cargo vessel ready for operation on the Rhine