2024 February 9 12:01

Port Houston welcomes new service ZIM Shipping Company’s Gulf Toucan calls

Port Houston announced that ZIM Shipping Company's new line, Gulf Toucan, arrived at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal on Monday, according to the company's release.

The arrival of the Gulf Toucan marks a significant milestone for Port Houston, which is ranked as the fifth-largest container port in the United States. This service is a premium line from the east coast of South America to the Gulf of Mexico and the United States that includes eight 2,800 TEU vessels. ZIM is one of the world’s leading container shipping companies, operating a fleet of more than 80 vessels and offering services to over 180 ports worldwide.

The Gulf Toucan service will operate on a line calling Buenos Aires – Montevideo – Navegantes or Itapoa – Paranagua – Santos – Rio De Janeiro – Cartagena – Kingston – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Mobile – Kingston – Cartagena – Santos – Buenos Aires.