2024 February 8 11:43

NYK Stolt Tankers orders six 38,000 deadweight tonne chemical tankers from Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard

Stolt-Nielsen Limited announced today that its Joint Venture between NYK Line and Stolt Tankers (NYK Stolt Tankers, or ‘NST’) has reached an agreement with Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard in China to build six 38,000 deadweight tonne stainless steel chemical tankers for delivery between late 2026 and 2029, according to the company's release.

These vessels are sisterships to Stolt Tankers’ order of six ships from Wuhu Shipyard announced in November. The ships feature 30 cargo tanks, offering a range of cargo flexibility and are designed to maximise fuel efficiency using a wide range of energy savings devices and shore power connection. They can also be retrofitted for battery and methanol propulsion, supporting Stolt Tankers’ commitment to the energy transition.