NYK signs long-term charter with JERA for new LNG carrier

On January 31, NYK and JERA Co., Inc. signed a long-term charter contract for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to be built in South Korea by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, according to the company's release. The vessel will be delivered in 2027 and will be used to transport LNG for JERA. This contract will contribute to the stable supply of LNG in partnership with JERA and strengthen and promote NYK’s LNG business as a core business of the company.

The vessel will be equipped with a next-generation X-DF2.2 iCER dual-fuel, low-speed diesel engine that uses fuel oil and boil-off gas (LNG vaporized in the cargo tanks during navigation) for the main engine and a re-liquefaction system that can use surplus boil-off gas effectively.

The vessel will have a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that uses advanced insulating materials to realize superior efficiency and economical LNG transportation.

The vessel is the 11th LNG carrier NYK has chartered under a time charter contract with JERA. In its medium-term management plan announced in March 2023, NYK positioned its bulk shipping business as a core business and will invest 300 billion yen in LNG carrier construction by fiscal 2026.






