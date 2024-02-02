2024 February 2 17:40

Thun Tankers welcomes Thun Resource, the first in "Resource Efficient Class" series

Thun Tankers has officially takes delivery of Thun Resource, the initial vessel in its "Resource Efficient Class" series, marking a significant milestone in the company's fleet renewal program, according to the company's release.

The tanker is set to embark on a long-term engagement with Nynas AB, with technical management handled by MF Shipping Group and construction by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit BV.

Key features of Thun Resource include adaptive propulsion for minimal energy consumption, readiness for shore electricity connection, a UPS battery pack, advanced hull design, and resource-efficient machinery.

Thun Tankers is a division of the Erik Thun Group, owned by the Källsson family since 1938.