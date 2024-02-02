2024 February 2 16:23

Yang Ming enhances services with launch of JKX and revamped JTS and PAS routes

Taiwan-based shipping company Yang Ming is set to introduce strategic changes to its services in March 2024, aiming to strengthen competitiveness and provide improved transport solutions, according to the company's release.

Yang Ming will initiate the adjusted JTS service (Japan-Taiwan-South China Express Service) with a fixed weekly schedule and a 28-day rotation. The port rotation includes Nagoya, Tokyo, Yokohama, Keelung, Kaohsiung, Shekou, Port Klang, Singapore, Kaohsiung, Shekou, Xiamen, and Nagoya.



Collaborating with a joint venture partner, Yang Ming will introduce the JKX service (JAPAN KANSAI Service). This service will also operate on a fixed weekly basis but with a shorter 14-day rotation. The port rotation for JKX includes Osaka, Kobe, Pusan, Keelung, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Shekou, Xiamen, and Osaka.

Yang Ming plans to enhance the PAS service (PAN-ASIA SERVICE) by including Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in its port rotation. The upgraded PAS service, jointly operated with T.S. Lines Co., Ltd. and Interasia Lines, Ltd., will follow a fixed weekly schedule with a 21-day transit time. The port rotation includes Moji, Hakata, Pusan, Kwang Yang, Keelung, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Shekou, Nansha, Cat Lai, Hong Kong, Shekou, Xiamen, and Moji.

With these adjustments, Yang Ming aims to deepen its presence in the Southeast Asian market.