2024 February 2 14:54

TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal submits fuel cell high-speed vessel design for approval in principle

TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal has just delivered the documentation package to the Norwegian Maritime Authority for an approval in principle application of the world’s first fuel cell high-speed vessel design. The designed vessel is designed to be installed with a multimegawatt fuel cell system for full propulsion, according to the company's release.

3D Render of the high-speed passenger vessel, designed by Umoe Mandal and powered by TECO 2030.

The ship will be constructed based on Umoe Mandal’s proven Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) Surface Effect Ship (SES) technology and with the air-cushion catamaran design it will offer low imprint on surrounding environment, even in challenging and vulnerable ocean conditions. CTVs are often used during the construction, maintenance, and operation of offshore wind farms. This specific vessel will be a passenger vessel and have a service speed of 35 knots, a range of minimum 160 nautical miles and carry 275 passengers.

This vessel design is expected to raise a tremendous amount of interest from the global maritime industry as they seek alternatives to transform away from fossil fuels, towards more sustainable fuels. The vessel design aims at being a first of its kind, a zero-emission high-speed passenger vessel sailing along the coast without emitting anything but warm air and water.

Once the vessel design and hydrogen propulsion plant has received the approval in principle, TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal together with suppliers will continue the process of reaching Final Approval.



