2024 February 2 10:23

Google signs power purchase agreements with Shell and Eneco for two new-to-the-grid offshore wind farms

Google is making strides towards a carbon-free future with its latest power purchase agreements, adding over 700 megawatts of clean energy capacity to European grids, according to the company's release.

The tech giant is set to achieve more than 90% carbon-free energy in the Netherlands, Italy, and Poland, and close to 85% in Belgium over the next couple of years.

Google is announcing its largest offshore wind projects to date in the Netherlands, signing power purchase agreements with Shell and Eneco for two new-to-the-grid offshore wind farms, HKN V and HKW VI. These projects are expected to contribute about six percent of the Netherlands' annual electricity consumption.

Additionally, Google is entering green energy deals in Italy, Poland, and Belgium, reinforcing its commitment to accelerate the decarbonization of the world's electricity systems. The company aims to run its data centers and office campuses on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where it operates by 2030.