2024 January 25 15:03

Vroon expands its fleet

Vroon has annouced the acquisition of a new vessel to strengthen the fleet. At the end of December, the company finalised the purchase of MV Aurochs from the Tsuneishi Group. MV Aurochs, the 13th vessel in its livestock fleet, has been renamed Friesian Express and will be managed by Livestock Express team. Purpose-built in 2017, and the youngest livestock carrier operating in the global market, she has just departed from Australia on her maiden voyage under Vroon's ownership.