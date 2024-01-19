2024 January 19 13:06

Russian seaports cargo volume rose 5% Y/Y to 883.8 million tonnes in 2023 (expanded version)

The ports of the Caspian and Azov-Black Sea basins were leaders by volume growth





Photo credit: ASOP website



The Azov-Black Sea Basin Seaports:

Cargo traffic the southern seaports amounted to 291.4 million tonnes (+10.4%), including dry bulk cargo: 140.8 million tonnes (+16.1%), liquid bulk cargo: 150.6 million tonnes ( +5.6%). The Port of Novorossiysk handled 161.4 million tonnes (+9.4%), Taman: 40.5 million tonnes (-5.4%), Tuapse: 24.8 million tonnes (+13.9%), Port Kavkaz: 21 .4 million tonnes (+28.1%), Rostov-on-Don: 16.3 million tonnes (+8.9%).



The Caspian Basin Seaports:

The 12-month volume of cargo handled at the region’s ports reached 7.8 million tonnes (+29.7%), of which the volume of dry bulk cargo rose to 5 million tonnes (an increase of 1.6 times), liquid bulk cargo: 2.8 million tonnes (-2.3%). Throughput at the Port of Astrakhan surged 48.5% year-on-year to 3.7 million tonnes, of the Port of Makhachkala: 3.4 million tonnes (+13.9%),



The Far Eastern Basin Seaports:

The volume of handled cargo was 238.1 million tonnes (+4.5%), including dry bulk: 157 million tonnes (+1.9%), liquid bulk: 81.1 million tonnes (+9.8 %). Throughput figures of the Far Eastern ports were the following – Vostochny: 86.6 million tonnes (+5.2%), Vanino: 35 million tonnes (-7.1%), Vladivostok: 33.5 million tonnes (+4%), Nakhodka: 27.6 million tonnes (+6.9%), Prigorodnoye: 13.6 million tonnes (-11.6%).

Passenger Traffic:

Between January through December 2023, the ports’ terminals handled 82 400 passenger and cruise ships (+31.7%) and 5.18 million passengers (+33.4%). This includes the number of passengers of departing ships: 2.59 million people (-26.4%), and of arriving ships: also 2.59 million people (a 7-fold increase). The main number of passengers in 2023 were served at dedicated passenger terminals in the following seaports – of Sevastopol: 4.6 million people (+46.3%), Sochi: 283 600 people (+35.1%), Yalta: 196 800 people (a 2.3 times decrease).