2024 January 14 13:21

Vestas plans to establish a second offshore factory in Poland to meet growing demand for offshore wind in Europe

The new offshore blade factory is planned to be located at a site in northern Szczecin

Vestas says it plans to establish a new blade factory in Szczecin, Poland. The factory is planned to produce blades for Vestas’ flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW, and is expected to start operations in 2026, creating more than 1,000 direct jobs. Together with Vestas’ previously announced plans to establish an assembly factory for offshore nacelles in Szczecin, Vestas’ manufacturing footprint could increase with more than 1,700 direct jobs by 2026.



The new offshore blade factory is planned to be located at a site in northern Szczecin, which Vestas acquired in February 2023. The site is close to the Ostrów Brdowski Island in Szczecin where Vestas’ planned nacelle assembly factory would be located. The assembly factory is expected to start operations in 2025 and create 700 direct jobs.



The new factories are planned to support European and to some extent global demand, playing a crucial role in supporting Poland and the European offshore wind market and industry. With the two new factories in Szczecin together with Vestas’ already existing footprint, Vestas is expected to soon employ more than 2,500 people in Poland.



Vestas’ manufacturing footprint strategy is to prioritise markets where there’s long-term certainty around market conditions and we have secured a sustainable order volume. Other locations where those conditions are met are also being considered for new capacity.



