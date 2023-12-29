2023 December 29 12:40

Techano Oceanlift awarded offshore crane contract

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea IMR/survey vessel, according to the company's release.

Techano Oceanlift will supply a 150-tonnes crane capable of performing subsea construction work plus topside lifting operations. The contract value is approximately EUR 6.5 million.

The 150 t capacity knuckle boom crane is equipped with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 3000 metre wire for subsea construction operations. The crane also features Nekkar subsidiary Intellilift's control system and motion compensating system.

Techano Oceanlift is a specialist supplier of load-handling and lifting equipment for the renewable, aquaculture, offshore and marine industries.

The company will conduct engineering and project management from it’s headquarter in Kristiansand, Norway. The crane will be delivered to Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in 2025.

Techano Oceanlift have developed a new series of offshore / subsea cranes to meet the increased demand for subsea operations and construction. The cranes may be electrified, including the winch – enabling it to deliver regenerated power back to the vessel.

The cranes also have an option of adding an additional tool, capable of 3D compensated topside lifts.



This is the second crane supply agreement that Sefine Shipyard awards Techano Oceanlift. The previous contract, worth EUR 4 million, was awarded earlier this year.



