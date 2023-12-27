NYK conducts long-term trial use for full-scale introduction of biofuels

  • Home
    Starting in fiscal 2024, NYK will conduct full-scale trials of long-term use of biofuels, which are considered to have net-zero CO2 emissions, in navigating its existing heavy oil-fired vessels, according to the company's release. Moving forward from the previous short-term trials, NYK will comprehensively verify the safety and stable procurement of biofuels when used over a long period. Through this trial, NYK will establish a safe navigation system using biofuels and promote biofuel development to achieve the Group’s goal of a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by fiscal 2030 compared to fiscal 2021.

    In this trial, NYK will use biofuel continuously for three months on multiple vessel types. After that, NYK will gradually extend biofuel use for a longer period for further validation.

    Since fiscal 2019, the NYK Group has conducted short-term biofuel trials on about 10 vessels. While NYK has confirmed the safety of short-term biofuel use, NYK has not verified the impact of biofuels on the ship’s main engine, generator, motor, fuel supply system, etc., and the quality of biofuels after a certain storage period. NYK also needed to ensure the stability of biofuel procurement when used in more vessels.

    NYK announced the NYK Group ESG Story 2023 on November 6, declaring a new target to reduce the NYK Group’s GHG emissions by 45% from the fiscal 2021 level by fiscal 2030. NYK will promote this trial to achieve the goal.

