2023 December 21 13:14

NYK to adopt air compression system on PCCs to reduce GHG emissions

NYK will install a Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) system on LNG (liquefied natural gas) fueled car carriers to be built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2026, according to the company's release.

The VCR system can adjust the air compression ratio in the engine combustion chamber to an optimal balance according to engine power and LNG fuel properties. This optimal adjustment will improve fuel efficiency during operation by about 3% in LNG gas mode and about 6% in diesel oil mode. The system is also expected to play an important role in reducing GHG emissions from existing ships and improving engine efficiency when decarbonized fuels are introduced.

Using its technology and experience with large low-speed marine engines, Mitsui E&S DU Co., Ltd. developed the VCR system together with Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd, a Swiss engine licensor.

In the "NYK Group ESG Story 2023" published in November, the company sets new targets that include a "45% reduction of the NYK Group's GHG (Scope 1+2) emissions by FY2030 (versus FY2021)" and "Total net-zero GHG (Scope 1+2+3) emissions by FY2050 for the NYK Group.”



