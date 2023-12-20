2023 December 20 09:59

China’s first domestically built cruise ship sets sail with a suite of Wartsila solutions

Wärtsilä ANCS, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has delivered to the Adora Magic City, China’s first domestically built cruise ship, a suite of solutions including the NACOS Platinum Valmatic automation and control system, valve control system, low location lighting, navigation system, engine and bridge control room console, and smart motor control unit. Additionally, Wärtsilä has contributed to the vessel's excellence with the delivery of its bow thruster system, as well as its dynamic trim system and cable and steel parts supply, according to the company's release.

This integrated system not only enhances the efficiency and safety of the cruise but also positions the Adora Magic City as a pioneer in the Chinese cruise industry. All equipment has been successfully delivered to the customer in 2021 and 2022 and now the vessel is preparing for its maiden voyage on the 1st of January 2024 from Shanghai.



