2023 December 13 15:51

NYK Line, Namura Shipbuilding and Sasebo Heavy Industries collaborate to replace the main propulsion on steam turbine–driven Moss-type LNG carriers

NYK Line, Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and Sasebo Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. are collaborating to replace the main propulsion on steam turbine–driven Moss-type LNG carriers, according to NYK's release.

In October 2023, NYK was granted Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Japanese classification society Class NK for converting the steam turbine of an LNG carrier to a dual-fuel diesel engine. This is the first AiP granted by Class NK for main engine conversion on LNG carriers. The three companies will proceed with a detailed design of steam turbine conversion, aiming to improve environmental performance, make efficient use of existing vessels, and contribute to stable LNG transportation.

The three companies will replace the main propulsion of steam turbine–driven LNG carriers with dual-fuel, low-speed diesel engines called X-DF engines. The Moss-type LNG tanks installed on steam turbine–driven LNG carriers are durable and can withstand long-term use. Therefore, in addition to improving fuel economic performance, the engine replacement contributes to an efficient use of the ship's resources.



