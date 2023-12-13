2023 December 13 15:25

Austal and Birdon sign landing craft MoU

Austal Ships Pty Limited (Austal) and Birdon Pty Limited (Birdon) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop defence shipbuilding capability in Western Australia to deliver the Australian Department of Defence Landing Craft-Medium (“LC-M”) Project, according to the company's release.

In late November Minister for Defence Industry, Hon. Pat Conroy, announced a Heads of Agreement (“HoA”) to establish a Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement (“SSA”) between Austal and the Commonwealth, and named Austal as the preferred vessel constructor. Birdon was selected by the Commonwealth as the preferred designer for the LC-M Project.

Under the MoU Austal and Birdon have agreed to work with each other to jointly develop a costed proposal for the LC-M Project, along with exploring a range of other potential Defence shipbuilding opportunities.



Established in 1977, Birdon is an Australian-owned business.



Austal is Australia’s global shipbuilder and defence prime contractor designing, constructing and sustaining some of the world’s most advanced commercial and defence vessels. For 35 years Austal has contracted more than 350 vessels for over 122 commercial and defence operators in 59 countries, worldwide. Austal is Australia’s largest defence exporter and first ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America, Philippines and Vietnam with service centres supporting customers worldwide.



