2023 December 13 12:42

NYK, JERA, and Resonac start joint study on supplying ammonia as fuel to vessels

On December 12, NYK, JERA Co., Inc., and Resonac Holdings Corporation signed an agreement to jointly study the supply of ammonia as fuel to ships, according to the company's release.



As part of the Green Innovation Fund Project of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), NYK is conducting research and development of a tugboat equipped with a domestic ammonia-fueled engine together with other partner companies.

As the energy shift towards a decarbonized society accelerates, the shipping industry is facing the urgent task of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and research and development is underway to convert marine fuels from conventional heavy oil to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and next-generation zero-emission fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia.

Since ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) when combusted, it is expected to be a next-generation fuel that contributes to the prevention of global warming. Furthermore, by utilizing CO2-free hydrogen as the raw material for ammonia, achieving zero emissions is possible, considering the fuel's life cycle.