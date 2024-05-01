2024 May 1 14:02

Stena Line taps Dennis Tetzlaff as Chief Operating Officer Fleet

As of 1 May 2024, Dennis Tetzlaff is Stena Line’s new Chief Operating Officer Fleet and part of the group management team.



Dennis Tetzlaff enters his new role with a wealth of experience, having worked in various professions within the shipping and cruise industry over the past two decades. Most recently, he comes from TUI Cruises, where he served as the Vice President Fleet Operations & Newbuild, the shiping company said in its press release.



“I’m delighted to welcome Dennis to Stena Line. He brings extensive expertise from our industry and possesses the kind of curiosity and leadership we need to be a resilient company for many years to come”, states Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.



Dennis has a degree in nautical science and maritime transport from the University of Applied Sciences in Emden/Leer, Germany, but his career at sea already started at age 20, when he began working as a Deck cadet on a container ship in the Caribbean. After finishing his studies, he went back to working on container ships, before joining German cruise line AIDA Cruises, where he worked his way up from second officer to first captain.



From AIDA, he took the leap to TUI Cruises, where he worked as the Senior Head of Nautical Operations and Director Nautical Fleet & Health, before becoming Vice President Fleet Operations & Newbuild.



Dennis explains that he was drawn to Stena Line’s vision and values, as well as the company’s broad field of activity.



“I like the fact that Stena Line doesn’t offer just one service or product. The purpose of being a trusted link between people, places and societies sits well with me and I can’t wait to get started and learn more”, says Dennis.



Dennis will succeed Ian Hampton, who will remain with Stena Line and concentrate on new business ventures.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with approximately 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean operating 33,300 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,300 employees and an annual turnover of 19 billion SEK.