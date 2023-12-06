2023 December 6 14:03

Fish product exports from Russia rose year-to-date by 13% to 2.1 million tonnes

In value terms, the increase was 1% year-on-year



Russian fish companies increased fish product exports (excluding trade outside the customs area) by 13% in January-November 2023 compared to the same period last year and reached 2.1 million tonnes. In value terms, the increase was 1% - up to $5.2 billion, Rosrybolovstvo reported on its Telegram messenger channel.



Fish exports were largely frozen fish, which amounted to 1.6 million tonnes, or a 14-percent growth on the results in Jan-Nov 2022.



Rosrybolovstvo added that the fish exports growth did not affect domestic consumer interests. To widen the range, the agency said, some fish and seafood are imported. Imports of fish products reached about 547,000 tonnes in Jan-Nov (+10%), or $2.4 billion, which corresponds to the previous year figure.



Rosrybolovstvo’s head Ilya Shestkov has said that Russian fishermen have now surpassed the fish catch volume of 5 million tonnes, which exceeded the figure for the entire 2022 (4.9 million tonnes). Previously, he also stated that due to the successful salmon fishing season, expectations for the production of aquatic biological resources in the Russian Federation in 2023 were improved to 5.08 million tonnes.