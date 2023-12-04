2023 December 4 13:22

Vopak becomes a 50% shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal

Vopak and Gasunie announce that Vopak has become a 50% shareholder in EemsEnergy Terminal B.V. This successfully completes the principle agreement that was announced in April 2023, according to Gasunie's release.

EemsEnergyTerminal is an LNG import terminal located in the Eemshaven in the Netherlands. Gasunie developed this floating LNG terminal in the Eemshaven area to increase the security of gas supply and to reduce the dependency on Russian gas. The LNG terminal has been operational since 15 September 2022. It allows for an additional import of 8 billion cubic meters(bcm) per year, ca. 25% of the annual gas demand in the Netherlands. The partners are working to increase the capacity further towards 10 bcm per year. This agreement highlights the commitment of Gasunie and Vopak to jointly develop and operate open access LNG infrastructure and contribute to the energy security of Europe. The partners are planning the further development of the Eemshaven site to facilitate the import of green hydrogen.



Vopak and Gasunie are both the founders and joint owners of the LNG Gate terminal in Rotterdam which has been operational since 2011. Both Gate terminal and EemsEnergyTerminal play a crucial role in the supply and availability of gas in the Netherlands and its neighboring countries. Once all envisaged projects have been completed, the combined total regas capacity of both terminals will be 28 billion cubic meters per year.