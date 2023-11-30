  • Home
  2023 November 30

    Bay-Houston Towing signs contract with Sterling Shipyard to build multiple Robert Allan designed RAstar 3200-W tugs

    Bay-Houston Towing signed a contract with Sterling Shipyard in Port Neches, Texas to build multiple Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAstar 3200-W tugs, according to the company's release.

    The RAstar 3200-W is a high-performance ASD ship handling and escort tug designed for berthing/unberthing large ships and providing escort and emergency response in exposed coastal areas with demanding sea states. A pair of EMD 16 E23B HD Tier 4 EPA compliant engines will power two model SRP-610 FP Schottel drives. The tugs unique sponsoned RAstar hull form coupled with 8800 horsepower is designed to produce 116 short tons (105 metric tonnes) of direct bollard pull. The tug’s performance during indirect tethered escort modes truly sets it apart due to generating sustainable steering and braking forces in excess of 115 tonnes and 162 tonnes respectively at escort speeds of up to 10 knots.

    The deck machinery package will consist of a forward winch, aft winch and an aft Capstan. The bow will be fitted with 800+ ft. of 10” Circ. HMPE synthetic line layered on a Markey Model DESF-52-AGILE Electric Class III Hawser Winch. This 200 HP winch allows the tug to Render and Recover the line while maintaining maximum towline forces and includes scope feedback and a line tension display system with tension set points. The stern will be fitted with a Markey model TES-40UL electric tow winch capable of storing up to 2500 feet of 2-1/2” diameter wire rope designed to meet ABS requirements to the notations and classifications of the tug.

    A pair of John Deere 6090AFM85 EPA Tier 3 and IMO III compliant gensets, each rated for continuous operation at 200 ekW will provide electrical power.

2023 November 30

