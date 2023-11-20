2023 November 20 14:59

NYK-chartered pure car and truck carrier seized near Hodeida, Yemen

On the evening of November 19 in Tokyo (early afternoon local time), NYK was informed by Galaxy Maritime Ltd., which is based in the U.K., that an NYK-chartered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) named “Galaxy Leader” had been seized near Hodeida, Yemen, while sailing for India. No cargo was on the vessel.

At 8:30 a.m. today, NYK organized a crisis management center at its head office to gather information and manage this incident.