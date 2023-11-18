2023 November 18 12:18

First joint high-level IMO/ILO conference addresses the need to ensure decent conditions for those working at sea.

Protecting seafarers and fishers’ rights and working conditions now – while preparing them for a digitalized and decarbonized future – were key themes explored during the first International Maritime Organization (IMO)/International Labour Organization (ILO) Conference on Work at Sea, which took place at IMO Headquarters in London on 13 November, IMO said in a media release.



The first IMO/ILO Conference on Work at Sea forms part of coordinated work by the two United Nations agencies to acknowledge the pivotal role of seafaring as imperative for future global development and to ensure robust protections for those who work at sea. It follows a high-level meeting in May between IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim and the ILO Director-General, Gilbert F Houngbo.



The Conference provided a forum for the sharing of views and experience on ensuring the rights of seafarers and fishers; identifying gaps in the current regulatory framework; and explored how Governments, industry, IGOs and NGOs can collaborate to improve the relevant international maritime legal framework.



Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) represented the industry and the workforce, respectively, during the opening session.



Taking part throughout the day were representatives from shipping companies, academia, and governments of flag and port States along with those States which traditionally supply much of the maritime workforce.



Key themes were responsible management, the enforcement of existing regulations, further ratification of fishing related treaties and the need to prepare seafarers and fishers for the digitalized and decarbonized future. The need for collaboration and cooperation between all maritime partners was emphasized throughout.



The green transition in maritime is not only technological but also human. A “Baseline Training Framework for Seafarers in Decarbonization Project” is being developed by IMO and the Maritime Just Transition Task Force, to prepare seafarers and officers for operating the ships which will be running on the zero and near-zero emission fuels which will needed to achieve the ambitions set under the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships. The decarbonization transition must be safe for seafarers, speakers agreed.