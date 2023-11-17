2023 November 17 11:29

ENEOS Ocean, NYK Group and Stolt Tankers launch chemical ship pool business

ENEOS Ocean Corporation, the NYK Group and Stolt Tankers B.V. launched a chemical ship pool business in the Asia-Pacific region in October, according to ENEOS's release. The project started with 13 vessels comprising two chemical tankers owned by ENEOS Ocean and 11 chemical tankers owned by a joint venture between the NYK Group and Stolt Tankers.

The vessels are equipped with stainless steel tanks capable of transporting various chemical products, thus allowing the companies to respond flexibly to shippers' transportation needs. Through this business with the NYK Group and Stolt Tankers in the chemical market, where demand is strong, ENEOS Ocean aims to provide high-quality transport services through a competitive fleet.