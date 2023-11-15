2023 November 15 17:19

Cedar LNG executes heads of agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries, Black & Veatch

The Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation, partners in the development of the proposed Cedar LNG Project, announce the signing of a heads of agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch, according to Cedar's release.

The HOA provides Cedar LNG, on an exclusive basis with SHI and Black & Veatch, secure access to shipyard capacity to meet Cedar LNG’s target commercial operations date. The parties expect to finalize a lump sum engineering, procurement, and construction agreement in December of this year.

This agreement builds further momentum for the Project and follows receipt of all major regulatory approvals and the signing of memorandums of understanding for long-term liquefaction services with investment grade counterparties for the Project’s total LNG capacity.

Target Final Investment Decision (FID) continues to be by the end of 2023, however, given the complexity and sequencing of aligning the multiple work streams, which are required to facilitate Project financing, FID may move into early 2024.



The Cedar LNG Project is a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation to develop a floating liquefied natural gas facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, within the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation. Strategically positioned to leverage Canada’s abundant natural gas supply and BC’s LNG infrastructure, Cedar LNG will be powered by renewable electricity from BC Hydro, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years.