2023 November 10 16:14

NYK launches seventh LNG-fueled PCTC

On October 26, NYK took delivery of the LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Sweet Pea Leader at Tadotsu Shipyard Co., Ltd., a member of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, according to the company's release.

The vessel had been ordered by NYK from Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. and is NYK's seventh LNG-fueled PCTC. NYK will introduce a total of 20 new LNG-fueled PCTCs by 2028 as a bridge-solution to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses.

Like NYK's other LNG-fueled PCTCs, the vessel was named after flowers with the desire to realize and pass on a healthy global environment through environment-friendly transportation.

NYK has established "Sail GREEN" as the company’s brand to emphasize NYK's efforts to reduce GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport (e.g., by sea or land, through terminals, etc.). Completion of this vessel is an initiative of that brand.