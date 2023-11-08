2023 November 8 09:42

Wallenius Wilhelmsen orders multiple dual-fuel, methanol-powered car carriers

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the global RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics company, has ordered 4 × MAN B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) dual-fuel engines capable of running on green methanol in connection with the construction of 4 × PCTCs (Pure Car/Truck carriers). The 9,300 CEU (Car Equivalent Unit) vessels will be built in China at the Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) and are scheduled for delivery from mid-2026 on; the order contains options for a further eight such vessels.



Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This will be the second newbuilding project within the PCTC segment that features our S60-LGIM engine. The shipping industry is showing an increasing interest in decarbonisation by operating vessels on green methanol and these engines will provide significant emission reductions. The ME-LGIM concept is proven and still the only such concept that has entered commercial operation. Currently, our total ME-LGIM orders stand at over 150 engines. This includes more than 23 already in operation and that have accumulated more than 500,000 running hours since first entering service in 2016.”



MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol, as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the Diesel principle. When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels.



