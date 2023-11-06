2023 November 6 17:11

Closten completes the 50-m research vessel design for KAUST

Once built, it will be the largest and most specialized research vessel based in the Red Sea

Glosten naval architecture and marine engineering firm announced the completiion of the design for the R/V Thuwal II - KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology)’s new 50-meter research vessel optimized for generalized oceanography and tailored to the region’s hot climate. Once built, it will be the largest and most specialized research vessel based in the Red Sea, supporting everything from biology to geology and setting the standard for marine-based research in the Middle East. Glosten says it has enjoyed working with the KAUST team and look forward to seeing Thuwal II contribute to the blue-based research economy in this emerging hub of scientific progress.



Glosten, founded in 1958, is a marine consultancy offering naval architecture and marine engineering services to clients worldwide. For 65 years, the company has pushed the boundaries of what the marine industry can achieve, taking on one-of-a-kind projects that broaden its horizons. Since its inception Glosten has maintained its independence through employee ownership, giving us the freedom in choosing the types of projects. As a result, we have had the good fortune to work on some of our industry’s most groundbreaking projects with amazing partners and clients.





