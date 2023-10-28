2023 October 28 14:02

COSCO SHIPPING Ports' total throughput increased by 4.1% YoY to 35,603,127 TEU in Jul-Sept 2023

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING Ports” (“CSP”), the world’s leading ports operator, announced third quarter results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2023.



The Group's total throughput increased by 4.1% YoY to 35,603,127 TEU in July-September 2023. Equity throughput increased by 2.7% YoY to 11,407,984 TEU. Total throughput from subsidiaries decreased by 3.4% to 8,242,228 TEU, the report said.



Revenue of the Company increased by 2.7% YoY to US$358,902,000. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company decreased by 4.0% YoY to US$83,312,000



Total throughput increased by 2.8% YoY to 100,175,999 TEU in Jan-Sept, 2023. Nine-month equity throughput increased by 1.8% YoY to 32,159,349 TEU. In the reporting period, total throughput from subsidiaries decreased by 5.1% to 22,973,718 TEU.



Nine-month revenue of the Company decreased by 0.6% YoY to US$1,047,775,000. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company decreased by 11.7% YoY to US$233,604,000.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (Stock Code: 1199.HK) is a leading ports operator in the world; its terminals portfolio covers the five main port regions and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the MiddleEast, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, etc. As at 30 September 2023, CSP operated and managed 371 berths at 38 ports worldwide, of which 224 were for containers, with an annual handling capacity of approximately 123 million TEU. COSCO SHIPPING Ports has adopted "The Ports for ALL" as its mission and is working towards building a global terminal network with controlling stake that offers linkage effects on costs, services and synergies, a synergistic platform that offers mutual benefits to all in the shipping industry, connecting global routes and becoming truly "the ports for all people".