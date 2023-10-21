2023 October 21 10:09

Austal opens new maintenance facility supporting the TTCG

The new maintenance facility enhances the local team’s capability to provide ongoing support to the TTCG’s Cape-class Patrol Vessels, constructed by Austal in Australia

Austal says it has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new, dedicated maintenance facility at the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) base in Hart’s Cut, Chaguaramas, on the island of Trinidad.



The new maintenance facility was officially opened by Trinidad and Tobago Minister of National Security, The Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds MP, accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security, Nataki Atiba-Dilchan; Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel; Acting Commanding Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Commander Akhenaton Isaac; Acting High Commissioner of Australia to Trinidad and Tobago, Melissa Mitchell, and Austal Australia’s Chief Operating Officer, Ian McMillan.



The new maintenance facility, constructed and operated by Austal under an In-Service Support agreement signed by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in April 2022, enhances the local team’s capability to provide ongoing support to the Coast Guard’s Cape-class Patrol Vessels, constructed by Austal in Australia and delivered in 2021.



Speaking at the opening ceremony Austal Australia Chief Operating Officer Ian McMillan said Austal was absolutely committed to delivering quality service in the region and is excited about the growth potential in the Caribbean.



“This state-of-the-art facility, built by Austal under the Cape-class Patrol Vessel support contract, will include best-practice warehouse and inventory management systems that will support vessel maintenance for many years to come.



“I am incredibly proud of the Austal team’s achievements in establishing this new facility, and the collaborative working relationship we have with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.



“We look forward to supporting the Cape-class Patrol Vessels currently in service, and any future platforms that may further enhance Trinidad and Tobago’s maritime security,” Mr McMillan said.



Austal has delivered a total of 13 vessels to the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, including six 30 metre ‘Fast Patrol Craft’ and four 41 metre ‘Passenger Express’ catamaran ferries delivered in 2010, and two Cape-class patrol Vessels and a 94 metre ‘Auto Express’ catamaran ferry, A.P.T James, delivered in 2021.



Austal’s local team comprises three expat Australians and five Trinidad and Tobago maritime technicians and support personnel.