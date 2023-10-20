2023 October 20 13:54

NYK launches sixth LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier

A sixth LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier owned by Japanese shipping firm NYK has entered service, according to the company's release.

The Sumire Leader arrived at the port of Hiroshima on October 17 and has started work for the Mazda Motor Corporation.

The vessel is the last in a series of four LNG- fuelled PCTCs built for NYK by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, and the company's sixth overall.



"Sumire Leader will transport finished vehicles, including those made by Mazda Motor Corporation, and seeks to fulfil customers' demands for a lower environmental burden in the logistics field," NYK said.