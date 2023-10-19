2023 October 19 15:43

Wilhelmsen Port Services assumes 100% control of joint venture in Sweden

Wilhelmsen Port Services has achieved sole ownership of Sweden's Gothenburg Ship Agency AB, solidifying its presence in Sweden and further enhancing its global services. This strategic move follows its acquisition of Vopak Agencies, marking a significant step in expanding its offerings and commitment to serving customers in Sweden and the Baltic Sea region, according to the company's release.



As part of its acquisition of Rotterdam-headquartered Vopak Agencies in December last year, Wilhelmsen Port Services inherited a 50% stake in a joint venture with Gothenburg Ship Agency AB, which focuses primarily on tanker business. Wilhelmsen Port Services has now bought out Gothenburg Ship Agency’s shares making it the sole owner of the Swedish operation.



The acquisition of tanker specialist Vopak Agencies, incorporating 14,000 Hub calls globally and more than 9,000 Full agency calls in Northern Europe annually, has made Wilhelmsen Port Services the largest global port services provider in this segment, with strong expertise across all key locations. “Vopak’s expertise is highly complementary and the acquisition was a perfect match for the global reach of our maritime network of 2,100 ports,” noted de Roche. The acquisition also gave Wilhelmsen Port Services a 50% stake in the port call management software company Diize.



Wilhelmsen Port Services is a leading provider and industry veteran having delivered more than one million port calls across 2,100 ports around the world. Leveraging extensive experience from ships agency and maritime logistics, Port Services aspires to shape the port experiences of tomorrow, by offering a series of new innovations and solutions within the port ecosystem. Port Services is part of maritime group Wilhelmsen, building on their reliable network and heritage, to enhance performance and efficiency throughout the port value chain.