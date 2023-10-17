2023 October 17 13:12

TotalEnergies commissions its biggest offshore wind farm

TotalEnergies and its partner SSE Renewables announced that their Seagreen offshore wind farm is now fully operational and running at its design capacity of 1,075 MW.

Seagreen is a joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%) and SSE Renewables (49%). It is located in the North Sea, some 27 km off the coast of Angus. It is TotalEnergies’ biggest operational offshore wind farm worldwide and the world’s deepest fixed bottom wind farm, with its foundation reaching nearly 60 meters below sea level.

The project, which began construction in June 2020, has been completed in around 3 years for a global investment of around $4 billion, globally in line with the expected capex. The development and construction were led, with the support of TotalEnergies, by SSE which will now operate the offshore wind farm for its expected 25-year lifetime.

The 1,075 MW offshore wind farm has the capacity to generate around 5 terawatt hours (TWh), or enough renewable electricity to power almost 1.6 million homes annually, equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes. Seagreen will also prevent the emission of over 2 million tons of CO2 from fossil fuel electricity generation every year.

Consistently with its business model, TotalEnergies will commercialize, through Seagreen, its share of production through a mix of a long-term contract at guaranteed price, including a 15-year CfD (Contract for Difference) awarded by the UK Government, and a 15-year private CfD with the SSE Group, and short-term sales on the wholesale market.



TotalEnergies’ portfolio in offshore wind has a total capacity of more than 13 GW, with most farms bottom-fixed. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen, Outer Dowsing, West of Orkney, Erebus), South Korea (Bada), Taiwan (Yunlin, Haiding 2), France (Eolmed), the United States (Attentive Energy and North Carolina), and Germany (N-12.1 and 0-2.2). The company has also been qualified to participate in competitive tenders in the US, UK, and France, and will participate in tenders in Norway and Poland.



As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. In 2022, TotalEnergies generated more than 33 TWh of electricity, and had a gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity of 17 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to grow its power generation to more than 100 TWh by 2030, with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.



