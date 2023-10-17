2023 October 17 12:21

Berge Bulk unveils the world’s most powerful sailing cargo ship

Berge Bulk, one the world’s leading dry bulk ship owners, launches its Newcastlemax bulker, Berge Olympus, with four retrofitted BARTech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies. The WindWings installation is part of Berge Bulk’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2025 and marks the Berge Olympus as the world’s most powerful sailing cargo ship.

With four WindWings installed, each possessing an aerodynamic span of 37.5 metres height and 20 metres width, the Berge Olympus will save 6 tonnes of fuel per day on an average worldwide route and, in the process, reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 19.5 tonnes per day. With these fuel savings and CO2 reductions, Berge Bulk is evaluating the potential of installing WindWings on more of its vessels that trade on routes with favourable wind conditions.

Berge Bulk's WindWings project is a testament to its commitment to lead the way towards a zero-carbon future while enhancing vessel efficiency. This initiative aligns with the new IMO goals, which aim to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping by at least 70% by 2050 and reflects Berge Bulk’s dedication to environmental sustainability and technological advancement.

In addition to the installation of the WindWings, Berge Olympus has been retrofitted with a shaft generator system. The shaft generator is driven by the main engine to supply electric power to the vessel, thus saving fuel and reducing emissions. With a 1MW capacity, it is sized to eliminate the need to operate auxiliary engines while at sea. This installation is in itself ground-breaking and concludes a program that saw multiple vessels retrofitted with the technology.

As part of the global effort to reach future decarbonisation goals, Berge Bulk is forging a trail to carbon neutrality by 2025 through safe, efficient and sustainable shipping. To achieve this milestone, Berge Bulk has deployed a four-pillar decarbonisation plan that focuses on improving fleet efficiency, leveraging the latest maritime technology, piloting new fuels and investing in carbon capture, Berge Bulk calls it the Marshall Plan. Berge Bulk’s adoption of WindWings – the culmination of years of research by naval architect BAR Technologies – highlights the clear opportunity for vessel owners to swiftly retrofit new technologies to make a rapid and profound difference to the climate impact of their fleet.



Berge Bulk is one of the world’s leading independent dry bulk owners and has an outstanding record for its reliable, safe and efficient delivery of commodities around the world. Starting out with 12 vessels in 2007, the company now owns, operates and manages a fleet of 85 safe and fuel-efficient vessels, equating to 14 million DWT.





