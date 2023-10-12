2023 October 12 13:36

Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt across fleet

Neu Seeschiffahrt and Yara Marine technologies (YMT) have signed an agreement to install the propulsion optimization technology FuelOpt across their fleet of six Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOC) and two recently acquired Newcastlemax vessels in 2024, according to the company's release.

Extremely versatile, the FuelOpt system can be retrofitted onto existing vessels or installed on newbuilds and is compatible with any type of propeller or engine. Compatible with all existing and future fuels, the system reduces fuel consumption and associated emissions by automatically adapting the vessel’s propulsive power to real-time environmental conditions. This eliminates costly variations in speed and power without necessitating additional personnel onboard. The result is an ideal pathway to regulatory compliance, with the added benefit of reducing operating expenditures.

Vessels retrofitted with FuelOpt have all performance and navigational data logged automatically in the vessel’s performance management and reporting software. This data can be synchronised with fleet management software — such as Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics or third-party systems — to enable ship owners and operators to address the reporting requirements for Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and year-on-year Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) improvements.



In addition to Neu Seeschiffahrt, YMT has also worked with Neste, Ardmore, Teekay, Stenersen, Donsötank, Stolt Tankers, Ektank and more to provide fuel savings via FuelOpt across both short sea and deep-sea operations.

Yara Marine offers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge green technologies, spanning from SOx Scrubbers and Vessel Optimization solutions (Route Pilot AI, FuelOpt, and Fleet Analytics) to turnkey Shore Power solutions and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings. Yara Marine Technologies is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.