2023 October 11 11:45

SOHAR Freezone elevates its automotive logistics operations

SOHAR Port and Freezone has announced the signing of an expansion agreement with The Middle East Group (SFZ) LLC for the expansion of their Open Yard Car Storage Hub in SOHAR Freezone.



Originally established as a dedicated hub for automotive brands, this project has evolved to prioritize logistics excellence. By importing vehicles from renowned manufacturers from countries such as Thailand, Japan, Mexico, China, Egypt and South Africa, and subsequently re-exporting them to international markets in North Africa, SOHAR Port and Freezone is positioned to play a pivotal role in facilitating global trade.



With this expansion, the automotive cluster in SOHAR Freezone has expanded its footprint to encompass a substantial area of 70,000 sqm, strengthening its position as a logistic hub in the automotive business landscape.