2023 October 11 09:53

Russian seaports’ nine-month cargo volume rises 9% hitting 675 million tonne mark

A 17.3-percent increase (to 344,4 million tonnes) in dry bulk handling contributed to the overall throughput growth. Liquid bulk volume in the nine-month period rose 1.5% to 330.9 million tonnes, Rosmorrechflot said.



The Arctic basin ports’ nine-month throughput edged up 0.6% to 73.5 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo soared by 10.9% to 23.7 million tonnes. On the contrary, liquid bulk cargo segment showed a 3.7% decline to 49.8 million tonnes, the Rosmorrechflot data showed.



In the reporting period the Baltic basin seaports handled 188.6 million tonnes of different cargo (+3.6%), including 85.7 million tonnes of dry cargo (+22.7%) and 102.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.9%).



The southern seaports based in the Azov-Black Sea basin showed an increase of 18.7% on Jan-Sept 2022, up to 226.5 million tonnes. Dry bulk cargo volume rose by 29.3% to 110.2 million tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – by 10.1% to 116.3 million tonnes.



The seaports of the Caspian Basin, which is the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC) for goods transit, demonstrated a record 34.3-percent growth in cargo volume, which reached 5.7 million tonnes, thanks to a 1.7 times increase in dry bulk cargo volume to 3.5 million tonnes. Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 3.1% to 2.2 million tonnes.



Freight traffic in the Far Eastern basin ports increased by 6.9% reaching 181 million tonnes. Dry bulk cargo segment showed a 5.8% gain to 121.3 million tonnes, and liquid bulk volume increased by 9.1% to 59.7 million tonnes.